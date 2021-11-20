Largo police investigating after driver crashes head-on with tree, suffers critical injuries

A man is in critical condition after crashing head-on with a tree early Saturday morning, according to the Largo Police Department.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. in the area of Walsingham Road and Indian Rocks Road.

Police say a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound Walsingham Rd at a high rate of speed when it veered right onto the curb and sidewalk. It then went through a power pole and struck a tree head-on.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Police believe the driver suffered a medical episode, but the Largo Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

