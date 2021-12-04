Largo police investigating fatal head-on crash

One person was killed and two were injured in a three-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, according to the Largo Police Department.

Officers say a man driving a red Toyota was traveling eastbound on East Bay Drive shortly before 2 a.m. when he struck a vehicle as he tried to pass it.

Upon impact, the driver of the Toyota veered right to the curb, overcompensated, crossed eastbound traffic and entered the westbound lanes. Once in the westbound lanes, he struck a red Nissan head-on, killing the driver and injuring the passenger.

The driver of the Toyota and the passenger of the Nissan were taken to area hospitals.

Police say the driver of the Toyota showed signs of impairment and a criminal investigation is underway.

