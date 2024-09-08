Largo woman arrested after stealing exotic bird from pet store: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Pinellas County deputies say a 54-year-old Largo woman was arrested after she was caught on camera stealing a baby bird worth $2,400.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

According to detectives, deputies responded to a reported theft at Everything Birds located in the Oldsmar Flea Market just before 10 a.m. on Saturday. Detectives learned that a woman went inside the store during business hours and stole a Black Headed Caique.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was seen on surveillance video removing the bird from a container where guests can pet and interact with the animals. Investigators say the woman quickly placed the bird in her large purse before she exited the store.

According to the store, the bird was still hand feeding.

Everything Birds posted photos of the suspect, later identified as Grissel Flores Nistal, on Facebook after she was caught on surveillance footage stuffing a baby bird in her purse. Courtesy: Everything Birds

PREVIOUS: Woman accused of stealing baby bird worth $2.4K from pet store in Oldsmar

On Sunday, two anonymous citizens contacted the store owners through social media and identified the suspect as 54-year-old Grissel Flores Nistal.

Detectives say they went to Nistal's Largo home. She agreed to return the bird and was arrested, according to PCSO.

Nistal was charged with one count of felony grand theft and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Detectives say the bird was returned to the owner and was in good health.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: