Largo's mini waterpark is an inexpensive way to beat the heat

The Highland Family Aquatic Center is a mini waterpark in Largo. It provides a variety of fun play experiences for all ages.

Some of the water attractions include a 214-foot corkscrew waterslide and a three-story speed slide. There's also play structures and sprays for small children to enjoy.

"This place is very unique. People can come with their families, spend a couple hours in the water, and get out of the heat, because we all know the heat right now is absolutely horrible in Florida," said Ali Bill with Highland Family Aquatic Center.

Guests cannot bring pool floats, noodles, coolers, outside food or alcohol into the center.

Wristbands are available for purchase 15 minutes before each session. Each session is $5 if you have a rec membership or $8 without a rec membership.

For more information on The Highland Family Aquatic Center visit: www.playlargo.com.