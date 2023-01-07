Law enforcement searching for missing, endangered teen who fled from disabled vehicle in Pasco County

article

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are searching for a missing and endangered teenager who was last seen around 1 p.m. fleeing from a disabled vehicle in the area of I-75 and SR-56 on Saturday.

According to deputies, 16-year-old Nazia Acevedo is 5'5, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has red/auburn hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, camouflage shorts and slippers.

Anyone with information on Acevedo's whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Tips can also be reported online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.