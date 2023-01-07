Expand / Collapse search

Law enforcement searching for missing, endangered teen who fled from disabled vehicle in Pasco County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Pasco County
Nazia Acevedo photo courtesy of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. article

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are searching for a missing and endangered teenager who was last seen around 1 p.m. fleeing from a disabled vehicle in the area of I-75 and SR-56 on Saturday. 

According to deputies, 16-year-old Nazia Acevedo is 5'5, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has red/auburn hair and brown eyes. 

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, camouflage shorts and slippers.

Anyone with information on Acevedo's whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Tips can also be reported online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.