Lawsuit claims St. Pete food hall developers used pandemic as excuse to delay project

Huge plans for a food hall in downtown St. Pete are now up in the air.

About a year ago, the group that created Armature Works in Tampa announced a similar, multi-concept food hall to be built at Sundial St. Pete, which is owned by Pinellas County businessman Bill Edwards.

Edwards is now suing the group, claiming it used the pandemic as an excuse to delay construction and rent payments in an effort to try and drive the value so low, they can exercise a contract option that allows them to purchase the entire Sundial mall at a low price.

The lawsuit was filed last week in Hillsborough County.

Edwards also wants $6 million-worth of restaurant equipment and fixtures returned and there’s a dispute over the design concept.

Phone calls and an email to BE-1 Concepts, the defendant in the suit, have gone unreturned.

Advertisement

An attorney for Bill Edwards did not immediately comment Tuesday afternoon.