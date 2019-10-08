Leaders to hold meeting on dissolving Port Richey

article

City leaders are pushing back against calls by two Florida legislators to dissolve Port Richey, putting the town's control into the hands of Pasco County.

This all started Sept. 30 when state representatives Amber Mariano and Ed Hooper announced they want to dissolve the city of Port Richey and hand over government duties to Pasco County.

They believe it will save taxpayers money.

Members of the public will get their chance to tell lawmakers how they feel about it Friday at the Pasco County Legislative Delegation meeting at Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus, from 8-11 a.m.