Leap Day history: 1892 is when St. Petersburg became a town

Celebrate like its 1892. It’s the kind of party St. Petersburg can only have, every four years.

The town first became incorporated on Leap Day, Feb. 29, 1892.

"So really, we're only, like, 33 years old," laughed Rui Farias, the executive director of The St. Petersburg Museum of History.

Only 300 people lived in the town at the time, Farias said, in 1892 things were getting a bit lawless around the ‘Burg.

READ: St. Pete woman found hanging in garage was murdered, police say

"We had little or no laws, basically no police authority to enforce them. And the town was growing. So the town was kind of at a crossroads. Aome people wanted to incorporate as a town. Others didn't want any government interference," he said.

Just 26 people cast their vote and it was 15 to 11 to incorporate.

On the same day- they also voted for the first town mayor.

The big controversy back then?

Pro saloon or anti- saloon.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

"They went anti-saloon. And I'd just like to add to you know, craziness to that day. The founder's son, John Williams Jr. ran and won a city council seat on the anti-saloon ticket. So he was against his dad in that election. So I can't even imagine what dinner was like that Sunday at the Williams house," said Farias.

The city, which Farias said grew leaps and bounds during the 1920’s when the concept of a tourist took hold, continues to have much of the same character as its founding members.

A shining gem- 33 years young!

"I think passion, and caring about the community is still here. You know, these 33 years later, right?" Farias smiled.