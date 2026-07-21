Manatee County illegal gambling shutdown: Over $23K seized, detectives say

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The Brief Detectives shut down an illegal gambling operation in Manatee County on Friday night after executing a search warrant. Authorities seized over $23,000 in cash along with dozens of gambling machines and computer towers. A 21-year-old woman ran out the back door during the raid and now faces criminal charges.



Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office shut down an illegal gambling operation at a local storefront in Bradenton Friday night following a weeks-long investigation.

Manatee County Sheriff Raid

What we know:

Law enforcement executed a search warrant Friday night at an unnamed arcade located at 4307 26th St. W., Unit B. Investigators had spent weeks determining that the business was operating as an illegal gambling establishment.

Keylin Reyes Escobar, 21, was running the business. She ran out the back door before being arrested and charged with obstruction and being an agent or employee of a gambling house.

Seized Cash and Equipment

By the numbers:

Detectives confiscated $23,669.22 in cash during the raid. They also seized 34 gambling machines and 89 computer towers loaded with gambling software.

Storefront Historical Background

The backstory:

This marks the second time authorities have shut down this specific location for illegal gambling operations.

Ongoing Gambling Investigation

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released details on whether additional suspects are involved. Investigators stated the case remains ongoing.