Legoland Florida's SEA LIFE Aquarium will introduce kids to the wonders of the sea

The Brief SEA LIFE Florida opens this May at Legoland Florida. The aquarium will house thousands of sea creatures from Florida's coastal waters and from around the world. The resort's president says this is their biggest investment year yet with Merlin Entertainments.



Legoland Florida will soon be opening its latest attraction, SEA LIFE Florida, which is a new aquarium that will feature interactive exhibits and will be home to thousands of sea animals.

FOX 13 got a behind-the-scenes tour of the aquarium still under construction.

By the numbers:

It will feature 3,000 different sea creatures across 150 different species from Florida's coastal waters and from all around the world. Guests will be able to explore 10 immersive galleries with 25 interactive exhibits, including one where kids can touch the animals.

READ: Expansion coming to Disney's Magic Kingdom, 2 new lands on the way

The Theme Park Under the Sea holds 150,000 gallons of water and is the largest exhibit in the facility. It features a 180-degree tunnel with a view of all the different animals.

What they're saying:

"We've got our awesome Coral Kingdom right here in the center. We've got our Haunted House area. We've got a cool Seaweed Carousel," said Blake Boyter, Senior Project Manager for Merlin Magic Making.

CLICK HERE>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The resort's president says this is their biggest investment year yet with Merlin Entertainments, which operates the resort, investing more than $20 million into SEA LIFE which will create new jobs.

"We have our curator, four aquarists and educators throughout," said Franceen Gonzales. "You saw the touch pool, so there will be staff there. We have ticketing, photo, and retail. All in all, we're going to need 50 people just to fill that schedule."

READ: Epic Universe: First photos of Universal Orlando's newest theme park

Dig deeper:

The aquarium will also be sustainable as it will have backwash recovery systems to save water and will use glass media instead of sand to conserve energy.

The resort aims to create an unforgettable experience that inspires love for our oceans and waterways.

"They're going to get a chance to learn," said Gonzales. "This is about conservation and education, but most of all for kids and families to have a fun time together."

SEA LIFE Florida will be another ticketed attraction in the resort along with Peppa Pig Park and the Water Park. SEA LIFE Florida opens on Friday, May 23.

The Source: FOX 13's Carla Bayron collected the information in this story.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: