'Let the kids lead the way': Talking to children about the Texas school shooting

In the aftermath of the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, parents are once again having difficult conversations with their children.

Doctors said a child may or may not be impacted by the gun violence, but it’s important to let them guide the conversation.

"Let kids lead the way. Let them. So that means answering their questions, but not providing more information than they ask about," Dr. Wendy Rice of Rice Psychology Group said.

Experts said parents should make sure to monitor their behavior and have age appropriate discussions.

"So, for our younger kids, a quick check in, but really watching their behavior more closely," Dr. Jennifer Katzenstein of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital said. "When it comes to our older children, so third grade and up we want to have those conversations in terms of what have you heard or what you already know."

Doctors said the most important thing during this time is reassuring children of their safety.

"It's less about dwelling on what happened, and it's more about verbally and non-verbally being okay with your kids and letting your kids know that they are okay and that you're going to keep them safe," Rice said.

Doctors said if a child needs additional assistance to follow-up with a pediatrician or a trusted counselor.

The National Child Traumatic Stress Network also offers resources at https://www.nctsn.org/