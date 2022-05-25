'Enough is enough': School districts across Bay Area react to Texas school shooting

article

The Texas shooting tragedy that took the lives of at least 21 Tuesday at an elementary school is forcing schools around Florida to be on high alert during the remaining few days of the school year.

Heartbreak like this is all too familiar for many Florida families, especially those in Parkland. Many schools are now taking extra measures to make sure their students and staff are safe.

Over in Polk County, the district notified families Tuesday that they would be implementing a no backpack or large bags rule for the remainder of the school year. The district said in their note that this is not uncommon for schools to do this during the final days of school when backpacks and large bags are no longer needed, but FOX 13 reached out to the district to clarify if this is their typical procedure or something they’ve now implemented in light of the Texas tragedy.

Multiple school districts in Jacksonville have also followed suit, saying that no backpacks or large purses will be allowed for the remainder of the school year, adding that any small purses would be subject to a search.

This Texas tragedy hits close to home as not even five years ago a similar scene played out in Parkland after 17 people were shot in 2018 at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.

Families who were affected by that tragedy, they say they, unfortunately, know the pain these Texas families are experiencing. They add that more needs to be done to stop these shootings from happening in the first place.

In a statement released by Stand with Parkland, The National Association of Families for Safe Schools, they said in part that "schools should be a place of learning and safety where parents do not fear their child’s safe return." They went on to say that the Stand with Parkland organization "remains laser-focused on bringing people together to find pragmatic solutions and pass thoughtful and impactful legislation that fosters a safer environment in America’s schools."

Schools across the Bay Area have issued their own responses saying they are heartbroken to hear the news and that the safety of their students and staff is their priority.

In Pinellas County, Superintendent Michael Grego issued a statement that read:

"Our hearts go out to the people of Uvalde, Texas. We are all part of the greater school community and remember, one way we work to keep each other safe is when we see something we say something – by telling a trusted adult, calling law enforcement or using our Say Something or Fortify Florida anonymous reporting systems. Our district and law enforcement partners remain vigilant. The safety of our students and staff continues to be our highest priority."

Superintendent Addison Davis of Hillsborough County Schools tweeted out:

"Enough is enough. We must stand united with the community in Texas where unimaginable evil took the lives of innocent children and staff members today. Schools should be a sanctuary of safety for our students & employees. Our hearts are with the victims and their family members."

Pasco County Superintendent Kurt Browning published a statement saying:

"The news of the school shooting in Texas is absolutely sickening. Our hearts go out to the victims and family members affected by this horrific tragedy. All our SROs, school security guards, and staff will be vigilant and laser focused on keeping students and staff safe on the last day of school tomorrow."

In Citrus County, Superintendent Sandra Himmel posted to the district’s Facebook page saying:

"Our hearts break tonight for the children and teacher lost in the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. It is devastating that the most innocent of souls were targeted. The Citrus County School District and our community stand with the families of loved ones lost and injured at Robb Elementary School. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family members and everyone in Uvalde community as they deal with this senseless act of violence."

In the final days of the school year, heightened safety measures will be in place at many local districts.