'Liberty by the Bay': Tampa to mark America's 250th anniversary with expanded Fourth of July celebration

The Brief The City of Tampa is hosting "Liberty by the Bay" on Saturday to mark America's 250th anniversary. The free waterfront Fourth of July festival at Julian B. Lane Park will feature a drone show utilizing 250 drones. Police are warning people about traffic throughout downtown Tampa on Saturday.



The City of Tampa is expecting thousands of people throughout downtown on Saturday for an expanded Fourth of July celebration.

The city is hosting "Liberty by the Bay" at Julian B. Lane Park to ring in America's 250th birthday.

Tampa Independence Day festival

What we know:

The free event is from 4-9:30 p.m. on Saturday at Julian B. Lane Park. Thousands of people are expected along the Tampa Riverwalk, Armature Works, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Sparkman Wharf.

The 250th anniversary event at Julian B. Lane will include live music, food trucks, history exhibits, children's activities and a boat parade along the Hillsborough River. This year, the city is putting on a drone show over the river featuring 250 drones, in honor of America's 250th.

A fireworks show will close the event. The city says the fireworks will happen rain or shine, unless there's lightning in the area.

Drone show weather delays

What we don't know:

The city says the drone show is dependent on the weather. Officials have not yet confirmed specific cutoff times for a delay or cancellation of the drone show.

Riverwalk holiday safety

What they're saying:

The Tampa Police Department says it will have all hands on deck across the city on Saturday.

"Nearly every police officer in the City of Tampa will be working that day," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said. "You'll see officers out on foot, you'll see them on horseback, you'll them on bicycle, you'll see them at patrol cars, we'll be in our helicopter, we'll have our drones up."

Tampa Fire Rescue also issued reminders about fireworks safety.

"Keep them away from your homes, vehicles, mulch, dry grass, and trees," Tampa Fire Chief Barbara Tripp said. "Have a charge, water hose or a water bucket somewhere close by just in case if it gets out of hand. Never allow children to operate fireworks. We know kids love the little sparkles, but sparkles are more than 1,200 degrees and can cause serious burns."

In anticipation of hot weather on Saturday, there will be cooling and hydration stations at "Liberty by the Bay."

Downtown Tampa transit options

What you can do:

The city is warning people there will be heavy traffic from Sparkman Wharf to Julian B. Lane Park and Armature Works on Saturday. Everyone is encouraged to use rideshares, walk, take the free TECO Street Car or take the free "Jolly Trolley" shuttle from downtown parking garages. The city says the shuttle will run from 4-10 p.m.

You can find information about the shuttle and parking here.

You can text "TAMPA 250" to 888-777 to receive real-time updates about "Liberty by the Bay" and related events.