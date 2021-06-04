License-free fishing weekends returns to Florida

article

If you’ve never cast a line, or it’s been a while since you did, now’s your chance.

This month, there are two free fishing weekends in Florida. The first is this weekend – June 5 and 6 – for saltwater fishing. Next weekend – June 12 and 13 – is free for freshwater fishing.

However, keep in mind, you’ll still need to follow all the size and limit restrictions. Rules and regulations can be found here.

Florida wildlife officials said many people take advantage of these license-free fishing weekends every year.

"We had a lot of people last year fishing a shot for the first time," said Amanda Nalley with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. "We really hope that a lot of these people will come back and try again. Maybe if you didn’t go over the winter, this is a great opportunity to get back on the water and try it one more time."

Here's the full list of Florida's annual free-fishing days:

License-free freshwater days:

- First consecutive Saturday and Sunday in April

- Second consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June

License-free saltwater days:

- First consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June

- First Saturday in September

- Saturday following Thanksgiving

An annual fishing license is $17 for Florida residents.

