Lightning fans can ride Zamboni-like truck to and from games for charitable donation

It took Mark Farrell six months to build the Tampa Bay Ice Box, a street-legal vehicle that is part truck and part Zamboni.

"Now I'm retired from my engineering firm for a couple of years I wanted to do charity work and give back and I thought one day, why can’t I combine my love of Zambonis with doing charity work," said Farrell.

The Ice Box will be offering free rides to and from Amalie Arena for Lightning games. About a dozen fans can fit onboard, including in the mock-driver seat. All that's asked of riders is to leave a donation which will go to three local charities.

"It is a real party-type atmosphere going to and coming home from the game," he said. "Tampa is expanding its youthful it’s got a lot of great things going on and this shows how much we support our sporting teams and how much we like to have a good time in Tampa," he added.

The first rides begin Saturday night. Pickup will happen an hour and a half before the puck drops. Riders will board at outside Grand Central in the Channel District. It is first-come, first-serve.

LINK: For more information, visit Tampabayicebox.com.

