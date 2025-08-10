Lightning strike sparks Crystal River house fire: CCFR

The Brief Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a house on fire at W. Jehle Court in Crytal River at 4:09 p.m. Saturday. The homeowner reported hearing a lightning strike, then found smoke and fire near the kitchen. Firefighters found the homeowner's dog on the porch and moved it to safety.



Strong thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon caused numerous lightning strikes and one of those bolts sparked a fire at a Crystal River home, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Timeline:

A homeowner told first responders that he saw a lightning strike before seeing smoke and flames in their Crystal River home.

They were safely led away from the house by a neighbor and a Citrus County deputy.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Upon firefighters' arrival, smoke was coming from the eaves of the home. CCFR rescued the dog from the front porch.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the homeowner.

Firefighters made sure there were no hot spots and the last unit left the scene at 8:20 p.m.

READ: Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by Jeep in Largo, police say

Why you should care:

Fire crews reminded us that Florida is the lightning capital of the U.S.

Lightning can strike directly or cause fires by traveling through wiring, plumbing, or building materials.

If you suspect your home has been struck, evacuate immediately and call 911. Avoid using electrical appliances or plumbing during thunderstorms.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube