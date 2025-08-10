Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by Jeep in Largo, police say

The Brief A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a Jeep in Largo on Saturday, according to police. Investigators say that the victim, with a construction hat and a bag of goods, was walking against the pedestrian signal and outside the crosswalk when the crash occurred. The names of the driver and the victim have not been released by police.



A person was hospitalized after being hit by a black Jeep at the intersection of East Bay and 69th Street in Largo on Saturday, according to police.

What we know:

Investigators say that a pedestrian, with a construction hat and a bag of goods, was walking against the pedestrian signal and outside the crosswalk when the crash occurred.

When police responded, they said the driver stayed on scene and showed no signs of impairment.

READ: Body of Giovanni Pelletier, teen missing in Florida, found after more than a week: Officials

What we don't know:

The names of the driver and the victim have not been released by police.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube