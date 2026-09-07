Sea turtles rescued from Indian Rocks Beach storm drain, improper lighting blamed

The Brief Rescue crews pulled disoriented sea turtles from an Indian Rocks Beach storm drain along Gulf Boulevard. Clearwater Marine Aquarium blames improper beachfront lighting for drawing the turtles away from the shoreline. Indian Rocks Beach issued 82 code violation notices this year to enforce local turtle-lighting rules.



A storm drain along Gulf Boulevard became a rescue site Monday morning after multiple sea turtles ended up trapped inside.

Indian Rocks Beach turtle rescue

What we know:

Clearwater Marine Aquarium volunteers and a Pinellas County deputy found the turtles in the drain along Gulf Boulevard.

They believe the turtles may have become disoriented by improper lighting from a nearby beachfront property, causing them to travel away from the water and cross Gulf Boulevard.

Witnesses watch rescue effort

The backstory:

Rescuers safely returned the turtles to the shore after rescuing them from the drain.

Bystander CC Pond spotted the rescue while heading to a nearby home and photographed the operation.

She noted how dangerous artificial lights are for nesting and hatchling turtles. "They exhaust themselves. It's sad, so we need to turn off the lights and respect May through October for these huge turtles," Pond said.

Beachfront lighting rules

What they're saying:

Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Lan Vaughn says Clearwater Marine Aquarium audited the city's shorelines this year to help identify properties that were not following turtle-lighting rules.

The city issued 82 code violation letters to properties with improper lighting. Those property owners were given 30 days to comply.

Vaughn says the city is also working with Duke Energy on a program to test its lighting and make sure the lights meet turtle-compliance standards.

"We need to do this for the generations to come," Vaughn said.

Rescued turtles returned safely

What we don't know:

Clearwater Marine Aquarium could not confirm the exact number of sea turtles pulled from the drain due to state wildlife protocols.

Officials have not identified which specific beachfront property produced the disorienting lights.

CMA says the turtles that were found were safely returned to the shore.