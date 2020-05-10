‘Like a paint in the sky': Perfect rainbow forms in sky over Corowa, New South Wales

A perfect rainbow formed in the sky over Corowa, New South Wales, as thunderstorms swept through the region on May 9.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning on Saturday for the southern inland of the state, near the border with Victoria.

It said damaging wind gusts were possible, with the town of Albury recording one gust of 89 kilometers an hour in the early afternoon.

This video, filmed by Peter Montgomery, shows a rainbow forming in the cloudy sky at Corowa, near Albury. A child can be heard saying in the background, “It’s like a paint in the sky, but there’s still sun and rain!”

