All lanes back open on Howard Frankland Bridge after crews make repairs

All lanes on the northbound side of the Howard Frankland Bridge are back open after crews worked to make repairs from an earlier crash on Friday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

Florida Highway Patrol says a semi lost a tire and an axle, causing a large dent on the bridge. Work to repair the dent caused significant backups during the afternoon rush.

There are no reports of injuries caused by the crash.

