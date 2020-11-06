Local artists shine at St. Pete mural festival

The annual St. Petersburg Shine Mural Festival kicks off Saturday afternoon. This year, all of the artists are from Florida.

The festival will start at the St. Petersburg Theatre with a mural called Hands of Change, The Happy Mural Project. This mural was painted by 150 community volunteers.

Braden Everly, one of the muralists that designed it, says it’s all about bringing people together.

“I think our Happy Mural project wall, which is the sunflowers in general, it’s spreading happiness. It’s spreading joy. The world needs it right now. And so we’re here to spread that.”

The festival will bring 13 new murals to the St. Petersburg area.

You can download the PixelStix app for directions to all of the sites. Many of the murals will also have extra information about them on the app.

LINK: Check out stpeteartsalliance.com for a virtual tour of the murals in St. Petersburg.