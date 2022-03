Long-term missing girl last seen Nov. 10 in Milwaukee, may be in Florida

article

Milwaukee Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating long-term missing, Adalyn Burkett. Adalyn was last seen on November 10, 2021, in Milwaukee.

Adalyn is described as a 17-year-old female, who weighs 170 pounds, is 5' 3" tall and has brown hair, and brown eyes.

Adalyn may be in Florida.

If anyone has any information on Adalyn’s whereabouts, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.