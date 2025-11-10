Longboat Key's Seahorse Beach Resort continues serving visitors one year after devastating hurricane season

The Brief The Seahorse Beach Resort has been open since the 1950s. They continue to welcome generations of families to their beach resort. Hurricane Helene brought storm surge that impacted all their bottom units and their pool and deck. Employees and owners went right to work after Helene passed to keep the Seahorse Beach Resort going.



Longboat Key's Seahorse Beach Resort continues serving visitors after the devastating 2024 hurricane season.

What we know:

One year ago, many parts of our coast were closed. They worked hard to clean up and rebuild after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

READ: New hurricane relief program to provide up to $30k to Tampa homeowners

On Longboat Key, the Seahorse Beach Resort has made a big comeback. Their work started the moment after Helen's storm surge passed. They've remained open and ready to welcome past and future visitors back.

It's a piece of old Florida in an ever-changing world. The Seahorse Beach Resort brings you back to serenity the moment you step onto their property.

"Most of our guests have been repeatedly coming here for 30 years, 20 years," said Santa Benavides, the housekeeping manager.

MORE: Florida homeowners challenge Citizens Insurance

Thanks to Hurricane Helene, 2024 was the hardest year for the Seahorse Beach Resort.

"I've been here 24 years. Imagine coming here and looking at all and everything the hurricane did. It was heartbreaking," said Benavides.

The backstory:

The pool area and all the bottom units were flooded with water and sand.

"The whole deck was ripped up, a lot of the sidewalks concrete relocated. There were a lot of cleanups to get the debris and sand out of here," said Jack Kirkman, the head of maintenance.

READ: Tampa family reaches insurance settlement after FOX 13 investigation

Instead of letting the storm take everything away, the owners and employees went right to work.

"Little by little we would open up units as we got them done," said Kirkman.

They shoveled out sand and started repairs.

"You got tired and everything, but at the end of the day it was like phew we did it," said Benavides.

What's next:

One year later a lot has changed, but not the spirit or dive of those who've known and loved the Seahorse Beach Resort.

MORE: Beachcomber Resort, Jimmy B’s Beach Bar reopen in St. Pete Beach after Hurricane Helene

"People still need to know we are still open. We are very grateful to have someone that takes care of our Facebook and web page and all of that to get the word out. It has helped a lot," said Benavides.

They're ready to welcome even more visitors for future generations to come.

"It feels like we are grateful to be here, and it’s just wonderful how people react to how the place looks and how they appreciate everything. They do see the work that has been done," she said.