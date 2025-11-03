Tampa family reaches insurance settlement after FOX 13 investigation
SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. - Steve and Heather Morrison of Seminole Heights faced a year-long ordeal after Hurricane Helene caused severe structural damage to their home. A falling tree weighing roughly 11,000 pounds crashed through the roof, splitting rafters and cracking walls.
What we know:
Their insurance company initially offered around $26,000 — far short of what the Morrison's estimates show was needed to rebuild. The family was left with an unlivable house, mounting debt from two mortgages and rent, and personal belongings stolen from the boarded-up property.
After FOX 13 began investigating their case, the Morrison's attorney, Christopher Fauntleroy, confirmed the family has now reached a satisfactory agreement through mediation with their insurer. He thanked FOX 13 for its reporting and said the station’s involvement helped bring the case to a successful resolution.
What we don't know:
While the Morrison's case is now resolved, it remains unclear how many other families will see similar results. Many continue to report delays, underpayments or denials in their claims — despite state reforms intended to stabilize Florida’s home insurance market.
The backstory:
Florida’s home insurance crisis has been building for years, with rising premiums, insurer withdrawals from the market and shrinking coverage. Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024 intensified those problems, leaving thousands of families struggling to repair or rebuild storm-damaged homes.
What's next:
FOX 13 is continuing its investigative series on Florida’s home insurance crisis. In the next chapter, FOX 13's Craig Patrick examines how customers of state-run Citizens Insurance must go through a separate legal process — one in which judges are funded by Citizens, and homeowners rarely prevail.
The Source: This report is based on interviews with homeowners Steve and Heather Morrison, their attorney Christopher Fauntleroy, and investigative reporting by Craig Patrick of FOX 13 News. Property damage and documentation were verified on-site by FOX 13 staff.