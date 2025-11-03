Tampa family reaches insurance settlement after FOX 13 investigation

The Brief Families across the Tampa Bay area remain homeless more than a year after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Insurance payouts have often fallen far below repair costs, leaving homeowners with mounting debt and unlivable homes. One family — the Morrison's of Seminole Heights — has now reached a resolution following FOX 13’s investigation into their case.



Steve and Heather Morrison of Seminole Heights faced a year-long ordeal after Hurricane Helene caused severe structural damage to their home. A falling tree weighing roughly 11,000 pounds crashed through the roof, splitting rafters and cracking walls.

What we know:

Their insurance company initially offered around $26,000 — far short of what the Morrison's estimates show was needed to rebuild. The family was left with an unlivable house, mounting debt from two mortgages and rent, and personal belongings stolen from the boarded-up property.

After FOX 13 began investigating their case, the Morrison's attorney, Christopher Fauntleroy, confirmed the family has now reached a satisfactory agreement through mediation with their insurer. He thanked FOX 13 for its reporting and said the station’s involvement helped bring the case to a successful resolution.

What we don't know:

While the Morrison's case is now resolved, it remains unclear how many other families will see similar results. Many continue to report delays, underpayments or denials in their claims — despite state reforms intended to stabilize Florida’s home insurance market.

The backstory:

Florida’s home insurance crisis has been building for years, with rising premiums, insurer withdrawals from the market and shrinking coverage. Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024 intensified those problems, leaving thousands of families struggling to repair or rebuild storm-damaged homes.

What's next:

FOX 13 is continuing its investigative series on Florida’s home insurance crisis. In the next chapter, FOX 13's Craig Patrick examines how customers of state-run Citizens Insurance must go through a separate legal process — one in which judges are funded by Citizens, and homeowners rarely prevail.