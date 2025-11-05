New hurricane relief program to provide up to $30k to Tampa homeowners

The Brief Tampa will launch a homeowner hurricane repair program on November 17, offering up to $30,000 per household. $2 million in city funds will support residents still recovering from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The program prioritizes the hardest-hit neighborhoods and expands the income threshold.



Tampa homeowners still struggling to repair storm damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton will soon have access to new financial assistance.

What we know:

The city will open applications on November 17 for the Homeowner Hurricane Assistance (HHA) program, which will distribute $2 million to income-eligible residents whose primary homes were damaged.

Qualifying households can receive up to $30,000 dollars for repairs such as roofing, HVAC replacement, interior restoration, flooring, cabinetry, and tree removal.

The city will prioritize neighborhoods that saw the most severe flooding and storm impacts, including Forest Hills, Palmetto Beach, and South of Gandy, and Port Tampa. Income limits for the HHA program have been increased to accommodate more families.

Who’s eligible?

Applicants must live within Tampa city limits and earn no more than 140 percent of the area median income, which is roughly $160,000 for a family of four.

Tampa homeowners who previously received aid through the city’s Homeowner Disaster Assistance Program earlier this year are not eligible.

Residents can apply online or by calling the city's Housing Information Line. Applications will be accepted on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from November 17 through December 12.

What they're saying:

Mayor Jane Castor said the program reflects the city’s long-term commitment to storm recovery and strengthening housing resilience.

City Council member Luis Viera praised the funding as a lifeline for working families across North and South Tampa who continue rebuilding without flood insurance and without the resources to cover both rent and mortgage payments during repairs.

"So many of the people who lost everything, they're not all right. In fact, they are still suffering terrible hits. The vast majority of these people did not have flood insurance because they were in zone X. [They] did not reasonably anticipate to flood," said Viera.

"Government should be here to help people who are working hard, who play by the rules, who wake up every day, go to work, take their kids to school, come back home, feed their kids, go back to bed and get up to do it all over again. That's what government is for and we're talking about people in their toughest moment in life."

City officials say this support is intended to keep people housed, protect neighborhoods from long-term displacement, and help working families recover.

What you can do:

Homeowners can visit the city’s HHA program page or call 813-307-5555 to prepare documents and begin the application process once it opens on November 17.

City officials recommend that anyone with questions about the program and the types of documents they'll need for the application to call the city's Housing Information Line before November 17.