Looking for last-minute Thanksgiving meal deals? Here are some of the best bargains

Thanksgiving shoppers in the Tampa Bay area could save some serious cash on their feasts this year. Local grocery stores are offering plenty of deals to help you create your spread for even less.

Turkey is typically the biggest piece of a Thanksgiving budget, but depending on where you shop, it may not be the most expensive item on your table this year.

We found whole turkeys starting at 49 cents a pound at Publix and Winn-Dixie in the Bay Area. Just note you will need to scan Winn-Dixie’s free membership card to get their best deals.

Not to be outdone, Amazon Grocery has Butterball turkeys for even less, but they do sell out quickly. This author was able to order a 12-pound turkey for just $5.88 earlier this week.

Amazon also has savings of about 30% on alternative proteins like duck, lamb, and lobster. We even saw a whole spiral ham priced at just over $7, more than 80% off. Meatless mains start at $12.99.

Timing is key for the biggest Amazon grocery deals, but we have seen inventory come back online after selling out, so it’s definitely worth checking out if you’re a Prime member.

Prime members will also see significant savings at Whole Foods. Just don’t forget to scan your QR code at the register.

If you’re shopping for a non-brined, hormone-free, no-antibiotic turkey, you can find them on Amazon Grocery for less than half the price you’ll see in stores at Whole Foods, which is owned by Amazon.

As of Friday morning, Diestel Turkeys on Amazon Grocery ranged from $9.90 to $34.86, depending on size. Organic turkeys are 21% off at $26.32 for a 10-12 pound bird.

Prime members will also get free delivery on Amazon Grocery orders over $100.

Just about every local grocery store, including Aldi, Amazon Grocery, Publix, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, and Winn-Dixie, has side dish staples on sale – many for $1 or less.

