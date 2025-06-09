Lu, beloved Homosassa Springs hippo, dies at 65

The Brief Lu, a hippo who spent more than 60 years in Citrus County, has died. He was brought to Homosassa Springs in 1964 and appeared in various movies and TV shows. Park officials say Lu will be "deeply missed and forever remembered."



Lu, a hippopotamus who spent more than 60 years at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, has died, park officials announced late Sunday.

Who was Lu?

The backstory:

According to the state park's official website, Lu was born at the San Diego Zoo on Jan. 26, 1960, and was brought to Homosassa Springs in 1964.

Lu gained popularity in the 1960s as an actor with the Ivan Tors Animal Actors troupe, appearing in various movies and TV series.

Photo of Lu. Courtesy: Florida State Parks.

He was also known for what park officials described as "his calm presence and gentle personality that endeared him to generations of Floridians and visitors alike."

What they're saying:

A statement from the park reads, in part:

"For more than 60 years, Lu was not just an animal in the park; he was a friend, a fixture and a treasured member of the community. Children grew up visiting him, and many returned as adults with children of their own to say hello to the gentle giant. His legacy extends beyond his impressive lifespan — he represented the deep connection between people and the animals who inspire wonder, empathy and stewardship.

Lu is survived in spirit by the devoted park rangers who cared for him, the millions of visitors whose lives he touched and the wildlife community he helped anchor. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered."

