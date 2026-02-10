Agape Flights recovers bodies of pilots killed in Haiti plane crash

The Brief Agape Flights says they have recovered the bodies of the pilots killed when a cargo plane crashed in the mountains of Haiti. Right now, Agape Flights is not naming the people killed in the crash out of respect for their families. Officials still do not know why the aircraft went down.



Officials with Agape Flights have confirmed that recovery teams have located the bodies of two pilots killed when a cargo plane crashed in the mountains of Haiti.

The Venice-based humanitarian nonprofit says they lost contact with a N316AF Embraer 110 Bandeirante on Thursday before locating the aircraft on Friday afternoon in Jeremie, Haiti.

Right now, Agape Flights is not naming the people killed in the crash out of respect for their families.

What they're saying:

"Currently, we have retrieved the bodies and are in the process of returning them home as soon as possible. This is where all our efforts are going towards right now for our organization," Agape Flights said in a statement.

The aircraft was a twin-turboprop commonly used by the ministry for regional cargo flights.

Officials still do not know why the aircraft went down.

The backstory:

For decades, Agape Flights has served as a critical lifeline for missionaries on the ground in the Caribbean.

They provide emergency supplies and medical equipment, mail and cargo for hundreds of missionary families.