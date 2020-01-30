Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch ice creams are coming to a store near you

If you’ve ever dreamed of having ice cream for breakfast, your time has finally arrived.

You’ll soon be able to enjoy the flavors of classic breakfast cereals Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms mixed into the frozen dairy treat.

Both cereal brands announced the upcoming ice cream tubs on their social media accounts.

While there is no release date yet, a spokeswoman for Nestle said that it will be here just in time for "Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day," which is on Feb. 2.

Each ice cream will be “coming soon” to major retailers and grocery stores, as well as convenience and drug stores, according to Nestle.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal will feature "cinnamon light ice cream" with a cinnamon graham swirl and cereal pieces, according to Nestle.

Lucky Charms said the “magically delicious” flavor has made dessert “cereal-ously better.”

That flavor will feature vanilla "frozen dairy dessert" with a cereal swirl and lucky charms marshmallows, Nestle said.

The ice creams will be made by Edy’s/Dreyer’s, according to Nestle. They will be available in 14 oz. and 48 oz. containers.