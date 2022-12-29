'Luggage Angel' helps dozens of Tampa International Airport travelers find their bags

A woman has been dubbed "The Luggage Angel" after she helped dozens of travelers find their bags at Tampa International Airport.

Brittany Loubier-Vervisch was supposed to be traveling to Tucson, but like thousands of other travelers this week, that trip wasn't happening thanks to the Bomb Cyclone. That meant Loubier-Vervisch, a teacher at Tampa's Freedom High School, had hours ahead of her at their airport.

"I got there was like, 'oh my God. Like, I've never seen anything like this.' Just piles and piles of luggage everywhere between the carousels, multiple rows of luggage," Loubier-Vervisch said.

That's when she decided she was going to do whatever she could to help other travelers. Loubier-Vervisch said she began going through the luggage tags one by one texting upwards of 70 people about their bags' location.

She texted many saying, "Your bag is in Tampa. I'm just a random person looking for my luggage."

It's a small gesture that went a long way to put folks at ease.

"I mean, I'm happy to help people whenever I can," Loubier-Vervisch said. "It's something that I put a lot of value on in my own life."