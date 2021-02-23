Expand / Collapse search

MacDill ceremony honors long-lost African American cemetery

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
MacDill Air Force Base
FOX 13 News
TAMPA, Fla. - MacDill Air Force Base is hosting a memorial service today to remember those buried in the lost Port Tampa Cemetery.

The cemetery was essentially erased when the base opened back in 1941.

The general public had no idea it was there, until late 2019. Crews later confirmed dozens of unmarked graves.

This is just one of several African American cemeteries that have been discovered here in the Bay Area over the past few years.

slideshow

