Made Coffee: Cold-brewed and canned in St. Petersburg

Even on the hottest days in Florida, coffee is a staple of everyone’s day. That could be one reason the popularity of cold brew coffee has skyrocketed.

But turning down the heat on hot coffee isn’t exactly new. A St. Petersburg-based coffee roaster has been cold brewing and canning coffee for years.

Made Coffee makes six types of canned cold brew. They also package up whole bean coffee for sale in stores.

They can up tens of thousands of servings of cold-brewed coffee every week. At first, they were strictly local. After canning the coffee, they loaded it into a bicycle cart and sold it around town.

Today they distribute to retailers across the southeast, with Publix being their largest seller. You can find Made Coffee at events from Localtopia in St. Pete to your closest grocery store.