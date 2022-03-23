Ruskin company aims to bring families closer together with dominoes sets

A company based in Ruskin is hoping to bring families closer together by creating custom dominoes game sets.

The owner of Introspek Tanishia Bolton said she can make just about any idea come to life on a set.

"If you have a set that no one else has, it’s something you can brag about," she said.

Initially, Bolton posted them online to see what the response would be, and the orders started coming in.

"I was like, whoa, six orders in a week! This is like a job! Okay, cool," she recalled.

Bolton has only been making her sets for a few months but has seen orders come in from all over the country. She said no matter where her sets end up, she hopes it brings families closer together.

"That’s the ultimate goal, just to bring happiness into people’s homes," Bolton said.

Introspek also makes custom playing cards, chess pieces, keychains and tee shirts.

To inquire about an order, you can message Tanishia on Instagram or email her at introspek2021@gmail.com.