Madeira Beach acquires waterfront land for $18M, residents will decide how it will be used

The Brief The City of Madeira Beach paid $18 million for 4.6 acres of land. The land was appraised between $21-27 million. It's on the site of the old Leverock's restaurant.



Madeira Beach Mayor Anne-Marie Brooks said the residents of the city will decide what will be done with 4.6 acres of land on Boca Ciega Bay at the foot of the bridge leading to the city.

The mayor said some citizens expressed concern that if a hotel or large condo tower were built there that it would create traffic congestion. Brooks said many people have told her that they would like to see a park or other kind of common area. Some said they would like to see boat slips on the property.

READ: Kapok Tree Inn: Clearwater's Palace of Grandeur

Currently, large pipes for dredging John's Pass are being stored on the parcel.

Big picture view:

The city recently purchased the land for $18 million, which is below the appraised value between $21 million and $27 million. Brooks said citizens will decide how the land will be used.

The backstory:

The land has been vacant and for sale for several years. It was the site of a Leverock's Seafood Restaurant.

MORE: Middle school trades in traditional desks for movement-based learning

Madeira Beach built a park in 2015 called ROC Park, which stands for "Remember Our Children." It's dedicated to local children who've passed away.

What's next:

Public meetings will be held on what to do with the recently acquired land on November 15-19. They will be at City Hall, which is located at 300 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach.