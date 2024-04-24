Expand / Collapse search

Madeline Soto: Suspect Stephan Sterns gets new trial date after judge grants defense's motion for more time

By Aurielle Eady
Updated  April 24, 2024 1:57pm EDT


Madeline Soto: Judge grants motion to continue Stephan Sterns' pretrial

An Osceola County judge granted a motion to continue the pretrial for Stephan Sterns, who is currently facing 60 charges of child porn, sexual battery on a child and lewd or lascivious molestation. Sterns is the suspect in the disappearance and homicide of 13-year-old Madeline Soto, who was found dead in rural Osceola County on March 1. As of Wednesday morning, Sterns has not been charged in her death.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE: Stephan Sterns has been charged for the murder of 13-year-old Madeline Soto. Click here for the latest news.

Original story continues below:

A new trial date has been set for Stephan Sterns after an Osceola County judge granted the defense's motion for more time during a pretrial hearing on Wednesday morning. 

Judge Keith Carsten granted the defense's request because they were not sufficiently prepared to move forward with a trial. The state indicated that they had no objection. 

The next pretrial is scheduled for July 10 at 1:30 p.m. with a new trial date set for Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.



Booking photo of Stephan Sterns from the Osceola County Jail. 

Sterns, who waived his appearance, again, is facing 60 charges of possession of child porn, sexual battery on a child and lewd or lascivious molestation. 

He is considered the prime suspect in the disappearance and homicide of his girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter, Madeline Soto. She was found dead in rural Osceola County on March 1. 



Pictured: Madeline "Maddie" Soto

Additional details regarding how Madeline died have not been released to the public. The medical examiner's office cited a state statute that prohibits the release of an autopsy report of a minor whose death is related to an act of domestic violence. 