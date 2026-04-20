Major crash on I-75 in Manatee County blocking lanes, causing significant delays
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BRADENTON, Fla. - Southbound lanes of I-75 are blocked Monday morning following a multi-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks and three vehicles just south of State Road 64 in Bradenton.
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Local first responders are currently on the scene of the crash. Authorities have not yet released information regarding any injuries.
Florida Department of Transportation cameras show traffic beginning to back up. Commuters should expect delays throughout the morning as crews work to clear the wreckage.
The Source: Information for this story is based on Florida Department of Transportation cameras.