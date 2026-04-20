Major crash on I-75 in Manatee County blocking lanes, causing significant delays

article

The Brief Southbound lanes of I-75 are currently blocked south of State Road 64 in Bradenton following a multi-vehicle accident. The crash involved five vehicles in total, including two semi-trucks. Drivers should expect significant delays Monday morning.



Southbound lanes of I-75 are blocked Monday morning following a multi-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks and three vehicles just south of State Road 64 in Bradenton.

Dig deeper:

Local first responders are currently on the scene of the crash. Authorities have not yet released information regarding any injuries.

Florida Department of Transportation cameras show traffic beginning to back up. Commuters should expect delays throughout the morning as crews work to clear the wreckage.