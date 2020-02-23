Expand / Collapse search

Make-A-Wish Buccaneers fan dies of cancer

Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 25: Kacey Reynolds announces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers #5 overall draft pick during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. - Devout Buccaneers fan Kacey Reynolds passed away after fighting Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a form of cancer that attacks the lymphatic system. 

Reynolds was just 19-year-old when he announced Devin White as the Buccaneers first-round pick during last year’s draft in Nashville, Tennessee, as a Make-A-Wish experience. 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the passing of the young fan on their Twitter page Sunday afternoon. 

The Buccaneers said he will forever be a part of the Bucs family.

Related Story:

Georgia teen makes pick for TB Bucs in 2019 NFL Draft


 