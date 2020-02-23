Make-A-Wish Buccaneers fan dies of cancer

article

Devout Buccaneers fan Kacey Reynolds passed away after fighting Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a form of cancer that attacks the lymphatic system.

Reynolds was just 19-year-old when he announced Devin White as the Buccaneers first-round pick during last year’s draft in Nashville, Tennessee, as a Make-A-Wish experience.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the passing of the young fan on their Twitter page Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneers said he will forever be a part of the Bucs family.

