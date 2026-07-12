Making a splash: Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes two new sea lions to the 'Pinniped Pier'

The Brief Tuna and Wahoo, two female California sea lions from the Miami Seaquarium, have officially relocated to their new home at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA). The move was made possible by a generous $6 million grant from the Pinellas Tourism Development Council, which funded the construction of CMA's brand-new "Pinniped Pier" exhibit. The interactive exhibit is currently designed for up-close public education, with future plans to introduce seals to the habitat and lift safety gates for completely unobstructed views during presentations.



The Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) has two lively new faces making waves in their facility.

A Warm Welcome for Tuna and Wahoo

What they're saying:

Tuna and Wahoo, two female California sea lions, have officially called CMA home for just under three weeks, and they are already capturing the hearts of staff and visitors alike.

According to Alysa Eddy, Senior Animal Care Specialist at CMA, the transition has been incredibly smooth.

"They've been here for just under three weeks now and they have honestly blown me away in all the right ways," Eddy shared.

Funding the New 'Pinniped Pier'

Tuna and Wahoo’s journey to Clearwater was made possible through a major community partnership.

The marine mammals relocated after spending the majority of their lives at the Miami Seaquarium, thanks to a massive funding boost.

"They came from Miami Sea Aquarium. Those animals, they lived there for majority of their life before coming to CMA," Eddy explained. "And then we were able to welcome these girls to our facility because of a really generous $6 million grant that came from the Pinellas Tourism Development Council," Eddy said.

The substantial grant funded the creation of the Pinniped Pier, a state-of-the-art exhibit designed to introduce the public to unforgettable, up-close interactions with these playful marine mammals.

Expanding the Habitat This Summer

What's next:

While Tuna and Wahoo are currently the stars of the pier, CMA has much larger plans on the horizon. The aquarium ultimately welcomed a total of five animals from the Miami Seaquarium and hopes to fully integrate the habitat by the summer.

"Not only is this housing Tuna and Wahoo, but we have really big goals down the road for this summer is to invite our seals to also come reside in this habitat," Eddy said. "And we welcome to all five of these animals from Miami Sea Aquarium."

Visitors can also look forward to an even more immersive viewing experience in the near future. The aquarium is currently utilizing specialized mesh panels, which they refer to as "safety gates," to help the animals adjust.

"Our bigger goal down the road will be during our presentations that we can lift these up so guests will have an unobstructed view of our sea lions," Eddy noted.

Connecting the Public with Conservation

Big picture view:

At its core, the Pinniped Pier is rooted in education. The exhibit is designed to teach the local community and tourists alike how mammals of both land and sea can harmoniously coexist.

Because the aquarium attracts visitors from all over the world, the staff view this as a vital platform for global conservation awareness.

"We don't just get to preach to the people who are residents here in Clearwater, but we have a much larger and broader audience that it is our goal to be able to educate them," Eddy emphasized.