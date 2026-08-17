Man accused in deadly New Port Richey machete attack captured
LAKE CITY, Fla. - Lake City police said they arrested a 44-year-old man wanted for second-degree murder on Monday morning after locating him at a local hotel.
Lake City police arrest
What we know:
According to the Lake City Police Department, officers surrounded the Regal Inn at 2987 West U.S. Highway 90 during the early morning hours on Monday after learning Ivan Aguilera Torres was staying there.
Authorities made several announcements before Torres walked out of his room with his hands raised and surrendered without incident.
The arrest came after the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office asked local officers to locate Torres in connection with a fatal stabbing. Investigators said Torres stabbed a victim once in the chest with a large machete-type knife following a physical fight in New Port Richey.
Murder investigation details
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim who died from the stab wound. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has also not disclosed what sparked the physical fight between the two people.
Police chief statement
What they're saying:
Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler praised the rapid response of his team and hotel staff.
"Our officers worked quickly and methodically to locate a suspect wanted for a serious violent crime," Butler said. "Their coordination with Pasco County and the cooperation of local hotel staff resulted in a safe arrest without injury to the public, the suspect, or our officers."
How to report tips
What you can do:
Anyone with details about the stabbing can contact the New Port Richey Police Department or call the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the LCPD TIP line at 386-719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at 386-754-7099.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler, who issued a statement on the arrest, as well as the Lake City Police Department and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.