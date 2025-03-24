Man accused of killing dog by setting it on fire arrested on Courtney Campbell Causeway: TPD

WARNING: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

A man faces serious charges after Tampa police say he set his dog on fire, killing it, then crashed his car on the Courtney Campbell Causeway and stood on the ledge, shutting down the bridge for hours.

The backstory:

TPD says officers responded to a fire on Sunday evening in a parking lot in the 700 block of W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Officers found the dog's body once the fire was put out, police said.

A short time later, TPD said police responded to a crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway and found an empty car, then saw a man later identified as Jason Larson, 43, standing on the ledge saying he had killed his dog, he was armed and he would harm himself.

The Courtney Campbell Causeway was shut down for hours on Sunday night. (Photo courtesy: Florida 511.)

Police shut down the causeway, then peacefully took Larson into custody after more than two hours, investigators said. No weapon was found on him.

Mugshot of Jason Larson. Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

Larson faces an animal cruelty charge, according to TPD.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department.

