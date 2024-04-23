Man accused of creating computer-generated pornography from victims’ social media images arrested in Florida

Law enforcement officers have arrested a man for creating computer-generated porn after three people claim they found nude images of themselves online even though the photos originally showed them wearing clothes.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the victims reported the images on March 13.

According to investigators, the computer-generated images were made from the original clothed images of the victims posted on social media platforms.

READ: Homeland Security, ATF Investigate Plant City man for ‘glock switches’

Deputies say the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Sammarth Gautam, used software to create the nude images by taking the victims' original photos and removing their clothing.

Pictured: Sammarth Gautam. Image is courtesy of HCSO.

Gautam was taken into custody by the Lakeland Police Department on April 22 and is awaiting extradition to Hillsborough County.

"This man's despicable actions will not be tolerated here in Hillsborough County," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I am proud of our investigators who were able to get this man off our streets and justice for the victims whose privacy was disgustingly violated."

Gautam has been charged with 16 counts of promotion of an altered sexual depiction without consent.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter