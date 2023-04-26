Man accused of kidnapping, raping DoorDash driver wants out of jail

The man accused of a violent attack on a Tampa DoorDash delivery driver is headed back to court.

Joseph Killins is accused of kidnapping and raping the driver and attacking another woman at an apartment complex.

On Wednesday, Killins and his lawyer will go before a judge to ask for bond.

Prosecutors say Killins is a danger to the public and should not be released on bond before his trial for the kidnapping and sexual assault of the DoorDash driver considering he attacked another woman hours later.

Killins is facing charges of armed sexual battery, armed kidnapping, and robbery with a firearm.

Last Tuesday, a woman in her 20s was making a delivery at a hotel near International Plaza when detectives say Killins robbed the driver at gunpoint and forced her to take him to an apartment complex nearby where he sexually assaulted her.

The DoorDash driver happened to be on the phone with her girlfriend at the start of the attack, so people were able to track her movements at the start of the kidnapping. They showed up at the apartment complex to try to rescue her and as they approached the car, Killins allegedly opened fire on the victim’s friend, hitting one person, who survived.

Killins then fled the scene but he didn’t go far. Investigators say he violently attacked another woman hours later at the same apartment complex.

According to court documents, he threw that victim to the ground, punched her repeatedly in the face and stole her bag. It was a bold robbery considering police were still on the scene. Officers reportedly heard the victim screaming and responded immediately.

Prosecutors say they have a mountain of evidence linking Killins to the crimes. They say he left DNA evidence behind and he was seen on surveillance video at the crime scenes and detectives say he has admitted that it is him in those videos.

Killins' hearing is set for Wednesday afternoon.