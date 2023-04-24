Accused Tampa DoorDash driver attacker to appear in court for several crimes

The man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a DoorDash delivery driver in Tampa is expected to face a judge on Monday for two separate crimes.

Joseph Killins was arrested on Friday night for allegedly attacking a Tampa DoorDash driver.

Police say that Killins was armed with a gun when he forced a Hispanic female in her early 20s into her car as she was making a DoorDash delivery on Tuesday night.

Joseph Killins mugshot courtesy of the Tampa Police Department.

Killins then forced the victim at gunpoint to drive to the Belara Lakes Apartments, where he then sexually battered her, according to a police report.

Hours later, Killins is accused of pushing a woman in her 40s at the Belara Lakes Apartments and stealing her backpack. Police released Ring video of the suspect in that attack, and Killins was arrested.

Ring video of the suspect accused of robbing a woman at the Belara Lakes Apartments and an attack on a DoorDash delivery driver.

"My thoughts remain with the victims. I hope this arrest brings them a sense of comfort knowing that he will now face justice for the crimes he chose to commit," stated Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

Killins is facing charges of armed kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, armed sexual battery and aggravated battery with a weapon.