Tampa police arrest suspect wanted for kidnapping and sexual battery

article

On Saturday, Tampa police announced that they had arrested 38-year-old Joseph Killins in relation to kidnapping and sexual battery that occurred on April 18.

He has been charged with an additional robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning.

Police say that Killins was armed with a gun when he forced a Hispanic female in her early 20s into her car as she was making a DoorDash delivery on Tuesday night.

READ: 1 in custody as deputies investigate death at Pasco County home

Killins then forced the victim at gunpoint to drive to the Belara Lakes Apartments, where he then sexually battered her, according to a police report.

That victim's family rescued her from the car by tracking her location on their phone.

When the family arrived, Killins responded by firing multiple times, with one shot striking a family member of the victim's girlfriend, before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

The robbery that Killlins is being charged with occurred on Wednesday, in the 2100 block of Cool Springs Road, inside the Belara Lakes Apartments complex.

MORE: Sarasota mail sorter stole more than $70,000 from 60 companies, police say

Police say that Killins threw a Hispanic female in her early 40s to the ground before punching her and stealing her backpack.

After the robbery, he was seen running toward the Haven Waters Edge Apartment complex.

Killins, who was arrested on Friday night, has been charged with Armed Kidnapping, Robbery with a Firearm, Armed Sexual Battery, and Aggravated Battery with a Weapon in the events of April 18.

He is currently being held at Orient Road Jail.





