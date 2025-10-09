Man accused in Tampa double murder ordered held without bond

The Brief Louis Jules was charged with two counts of first degree murder for killing a man and a woman on El Portal Drive. Judge Robin Fusion presided over the motion hearing to hold the accused murderer in jail until trial. After a conference with his attorney, Jules waived the hearing and was ordered held without bond.



The shootings on El Portal Drive on October 3, 2025, shocked the neighborhood.

Witnesses told the Tampa Police that the man suspected in the killings lived there.

That man, Louis Jules, was found and arrested for two counts of first-degree murder.

Crime scene on El Portal Drive

The backstory:

Louis Jules lives on El Portal Drive. According to the arrest report, he had sold a white Chevrolet pickup truck to Carlos Chirinos-Chirinos and Yesica Yusmaira Kehiber Rivera-Seco.

When they arrived at his residence on Friday Oct. 3, Jules met with them outside of the home.

He attempted to enter the rear passenger door of the Chevy Colorado pickup truck and that caused Rivera-Seco to begin yelling at him, according to police.

Chirinos-Chirinos began to approach Jules, and that is when, the police report states, he threw a drink at the victim and drew a pistol from his waistband firing several times toward the victim.

Rivera-Seco attempted to retreat into the passenger side of the vehicle where Jules shot her as well.

The confrontation was captured on Rivera-Seco's cellphone, which was still recording at the time her body was recovered.

El Portal Drive crime scene

Previous Coverage

What we know:

Tampa Police detectives used that video to get images of the suspect.

They canvased the neighborhood speaking with several people who identified the suspect from the images as Louis Jules. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and Jules was later tracked down to a Ybor City address and placed into custody and charged with two counts of murder.

He had his first appearance in court earlier this week.

Louis Jules 1st appearance

Dig deeper:

In Hillsborough County Court today, Louis Jules appeared before Judge Robin Fusion for a pretrial detention hearing.

The prosecution asked the court to order him held in the Hillsborough County Jail until his trial because he is a risk to the community.

Jules met with his attorney to discuss options.

Louis Jules and his attorney

Even if they received a bond, it would be high due to the nature of the crimes. Plus, to fight the motion, the prosecution would likely play the video captured on the victim's phone in court.

Following their discussion, the defense declined to fight the motion, and Judge Fusion ordered the defendant held without bond.

What's next:

Louis Jules was returned to the Hillsborough County Jail. His attorney is working with the prosecutor's office to get discovery materials, including the cellphone video of the incident. A future court date has not been set yet.