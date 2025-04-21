Man accused of threatening tow truck driver arrested: Lake Alfred police

The Brief The armed suspect accused of chasing down a Polk County tow truck driver in Lake Alfred was arrested. The suspect beat on the window of the tow truck driver, who was stopped at a red light, back on March 29 when the incident happened. What was believed to be a gun used at the time of the incident, turned out to be a cell phone with a belt clip on the side.



The suspect accused of chasing down a Polk County tow truck driver in Lake Alfred was arrested.

The Lake Alfred Police Department said they began searching for the suspect, later identified by investigators as 38-year-old Charles Chambers, after the incident happened on March 29.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lake Alfred police searching for man who pulled gun on tow truck driver

The backstory:

According to authorities, the tow truck driver was heading down Highway 92 into Lake Alfred from Auburndale just before 9 p.m. when he stopped at a red light. That's when the suspect jumped out of the passenger window with what was believed to be a gun, ran up to the tow truck driver's window and beat on the window.

The Lake Alfred Police Department is searching for a man who pulled a gun on a tow truck driver.

The driver took off to get away from the suspect, but the suspect chased after him, police said. However, the suspect gave up once the tow truck driver got to the Auburndale Police Department.

Dig deeper:

Officers were able to gather more information about the possible vehicle and suspect involved in the incident after receiving more video footage more than a week later.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

On April 16, officers, with the help of the Polk County Sheriff's Office, served a search warrant in an unincorporated area of Polk County. That's when they also interviewed Chambers about the incident.

Officers said the object that was believed to be a gun used during the incident, was actually a cell phone with a belt clip on the side. Chambers was arrested for aggravated assault, according to LAPD.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Lake Alfred Police Department. It also contains previous FOX 13 News reports.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS;

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: