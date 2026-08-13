Man arrested after exposing himself to kids riding scooters in Tampa: HCSO

The Brief A 32-year-old Tampa man was arrested Wednesday morning after deputies said he exposed himself to children riding scooters to school. Witnesses intervened in a nearby parking lot off 15th Street and College Park Drive to stop the attack. Quaze Moore faces charges including lewd or lascivious molestation and resisting an officer without violence, according to deputies.



A 32-year-old man faces multiple felony charges after he exposed himself to children riding scooters to school and grabbed one victim Wednesday morning in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Tampa School Scooter Incident

What we know:

Deputies said two children riding scooters to school were approached by 32-year-old Quaze Moore near 15th Street and College Park Drive at 6:49 a.m. Wednesday.

According to HCSO, Moore chased them to a nearby parking lot, exposed himself, performed explicit acts, and grabbed one child before witnesses stepped in to stop the attack.

Moore was arrested and charged with resisting officer without violence, two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition (defendant 18+), and lewd or lascivious molestation (defendant 18+, victim 12-15).

Community Response to Incident

What they're saying:

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister commended the bystanders who intervened to rescue the children during the encounter.

"These witnesses didn't hesitate; they stepped up and stopped a predator in the act," Chronister said. "Let me be clear: we will not tolerate adults who prey on children in our community. This kind of behavior will be met with the full force of the law, and offenders will be held fully accountable."