Man arrested after pointing gun at vehicle while driving on Sunshine Skyway, troopers say

article

Troopers arrested Michael Platts, 60, after they say he pointed a rifle at another driver while traveling south on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Saturday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers responding to the scene pulled Platts over on State Road 70 and 73rd Lane in Bradenton.

Troopers say they found a revolver, semi-automatic pistol and a loaded tactical style Remington 870 shotgun, which resembled a rifle inside the Ford Exhibition Platts was driving.

He was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Manatee County Jail.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app