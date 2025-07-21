Man arrested for breaking into Habitat for Humanity home under construction: SPPD

The Brief St. Pete police say Darin Farrow broke into a home off 18th Ave. that Habitat for Humanity is building. He stole $3,780 worth of power tools and cabinets, according to investigators, which were being used to work on the home. Farrow faces charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.



A man faces criminal charges after St. Petersburg police say he broke into a home that's being built by the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity.

The backstory:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Darin Farrow, 58, went into the unfinished home in the 1200 block of 18th Ave. and stole $3,780 worth of power tools and cabinets, which were being used to work on the home.

SPPD says Farrow rode by the home on his bicycle as a detective was gathering evidence, leading to his arrest last Thursday, July 17.

Mugshot of Darin Farrow. Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department.

What's next:

Farrow faces charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jail records show he's being held on $25,500 bond.