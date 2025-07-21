Man arrested for breaking into Habitat for Humanity home under construction: SPPD
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man faces criminal charges after St. Petersburg police say he broke into a home that's being built by the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity.
The backstory:
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Darin Farrow, 58, went into the unfinished home in the 1200 block of 18th Ave. and stole $3,780 worth of power tools and cabinets, which were being used to work on the home.
SPPD says Farrow rode by the home on his bicycle as a detective was gathering evidence, leading to his arrest last Thursday, July 17.
Mugshot of Darin Farrow. Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department.
What's next:
Farrow faces charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jail records show he's being held on $25,500 bond.
The Source: This story was written with information from the St. Petersburg Police Department and Pinellas County Jail records.