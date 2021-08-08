Man arrested for DUI manslaughter after hitting, killing woman walking on Treasure Island sidewalk

article

Deputies arrested Mark Walters, 52, after they say he hit and killed 46-year-old Andrea Hamilton Saturday night.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Walters was driving southbound on Gulf Boulevard shortly before 10:30 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway and struck Hamilton, who was walking northbound on the west side of Gulf Boulevard using the sidewalk.

Hamilton was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Deputies say Walters showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

The crash is under investigation.

